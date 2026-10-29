Ex-Bangladesh Air Force officer linked to Sheikh Hasina fleeing video found dead in river

The body of a former Bangladesh Air Force officer was reportedly recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka on Wednesday, a day after the Flight Lieutenant was reported missing by his family.

Souri's body was found a day after he was reported missing by his family (via X)

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As per Bangladeshi media reports, Flight Lieutenant Tahsif Souri's body was recovered from the Tongi Bandar Ghat area after an emergency call was made by locals.

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The officer’s identity was established after his mobile phone and wristwatch were found. Speaking to the Daily Star, Constable Rakib said that the cause of death is yet to be determined and will be known once the autopsy report has been filed.

According to Prothom Alo, Souri lived with his family in a flat in Sector 18 of Uttara.

Alleged link to Hasina clip

Souri's death has been widely reported across Bangladesh due to an alleged link to a video of the departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from Dhaka in August 2024 amid violent protests.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the Daily Star, Souri had allegedly recorded the video of Hasina leaving the country by aircraft on August 5, 2024. HT, however, could not verify these reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the Daily Star, Souri had allegedly recorded the video of Hasina leaving the country by aircraft on August 5, 2024. HT, however, could not verify these reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Two years ago, Hasina fled Dhaka in a military helicopter before reportedly boarding a Bangladesh Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft, operating under the callsign AJAX1431, which was reported to have flown to India's Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The video of the Awami League supremo leaving Dhaka was quick to go viral on social media and news channels.

Family alleges harassment over Hasina clip

Hours after his death was confirmed, Souri's cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, alleged on Facebook that he had faced harassment over the Hasina video and had been killed.

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"My brother was murdered. What was his fault? Sharing the video of Hasina fleeing? He did not even record it himself; he shared it as a citizen. One of his colleagues had recorded it," she wrote on social media.

His death has also raised questions regarding the officer's dismissal from the Bangladeshi Air Force

"They were not satisfied even after sending him into retirement and subjecting him to mental torture day after day. They had to kill him," his cousin further wrote.

She further alleged that Souri was not the one who filmed the video, but had simply shared the clip, which was filmed by another officer.