 Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2 cases of vandalism during anti-govt march | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2 cases of vandalism during anti-govt march

PTI |
Mar 19, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Pak court acquits Imran Khan in two cases related to vandalism during his anti-govt march

In some relief to Imran Khan, a court in Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted the jailed former prime minister in two different cases related to the incidents of vandalism during his anti-government long march in March 2022.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan(REUTERS)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan(REUTERS)

District and Sessions Court Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi accepted Khan's petitions and acquitted him in cases registered at Islamabad's Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations, Geo News reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Several cases were registered in a single day, PTI's founder was [framed] in the same role," Khan's lawyer, Advocate Naeem Panjotha, argued.

He added that neither a notification was issued nor the party was informed regarding the enforcement of a prohibitory order under Section 144. The lawyer maintained that the plaintiff is the Station House Officer (SHO), who has no jurisdiction to register the case.

"There are no witness statements in the cases filed against the PTI founder," he further argued.

The judicial magistrate asked the counsel if Khan had been acquitted in cases before, responding to which he said: "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder had been acquitted in several cases even earlier."

Following the arguments by the former premier's counsel, the court reserved the verdict, which was announced later.

Khan is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail as he serves several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage, and the cipher cases.

Khan took out a long march demanding snap polls after his ouster from power in 2022. The march was suspended after a failed assassination attempt on Khan's life.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2 cases of vandalism during anti-govt march
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On