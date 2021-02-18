IND USA
Facebook said on February 17, 2021 it would restrict news content sharing in Australia.(AP)
Facebook cuts off news in Australia in fight over payments

The ban constitutes the strongest action yet in response to the proposed legislation, which would force companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for the value their articles generate on the digital platforms.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:12 AM IST

Facebook Inc. has started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia, defying a controversial proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users.

The ban constitutes the strongest action yet in response to the proposed legislation, which would force companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for the value their articles generate on the digital platforms. News outlets have demanded such payments, arguing they should be fairly compensated for their journalism as Google and Facebook capture much of the advertising market.

Facebook’s decision blocks those in Australia from sharing news stories and stops users globally from sharing articles from Australian publishers. The action threatens to cut off one of the most widely used ways for people to access news and information online.

While they oppose the measure in Australia, Google and Facebook have struck separate, voluntary agreements to pay publishers. Earlier Wednesday, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., a supporter of the Australian proposal, said it had reached a deal with Google for the search giant to pay for journalism from the Wall Street Journal and its other newspapers.

Last summer, Facebook had threatened to block people and publishers in Australia from sharing news on its main social network and Instagram if the legislation were to become law. Google has similarly threatened to shut its search engine in Australia.

Google Contrast

On Wednesday, Facebook tried to draw a contrast with Google, arguing that publishers don’t voluntarily provide articles that appear in Google search results, while they willingly post news on Facebook, which helps them reach a larger audience.

The Australian proposal penalizes Facebook “for content it didn’t take or ask for,” William Easton, managing director for Facebook in Australia and New Zealand, said Wednesday in a blog post.

“The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content,” he said. “It has left us facing a stark choice: Attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”

Publishers already reap tangible benefits from links on Facebook, Easton said. Last year, Facebook generated about 5.1 billion free referrals to Australian publishers, worth an estimated A$407 million ($315 million), he said, without providing a basis for the calculation.

What Is News?

Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. The software looks for “news-specific signals like timeliness, presence of bylines, and attributed sources” in an effort to predict whether something should be classified as news, according to a company help page.

It’s possible non-news stories, like opinion pieces, will also be restricted if they come from predominantly news-focused organizations, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Just 4% of the posts that people see in Facebook’s News Feed are news, the company said. Facebook previously cut back on articles in user feeds in early 2018 as a way to increase the number of posts that people see from friends and family.


US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 government agencies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 AM IST
A task force is investigating the extent of the damage from the breach, assessing potential responses and trying to confirm the identity of whoever was behind it — a process Neuberger warned will take more time.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
world news

New York lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him; governor says he’s liar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Lawmaker Kim said Cuomo called him last Thursday, yelled at him for 10 minutes and threatened to “destroy” him, the New York Times and CNN reported.
South Carolina House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, right, talk after Democrats requested an abortion bill be read in full on Wednesday,(AP)
South Carolina House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, right, talk after Democrats requested an abortion bill be read in full on Wednesday,(AP)
world news

South Carolina House passes bill banning most abortions

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:16 AM IST
About a dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans, which could take effect if the US Supreme Court — with three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump — were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision supporting abortion rights.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AP)
world news

Israel's PM Netanyahu says he spoke to Biden about Covid, Iran

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:14 AM IST
Netanyahu's office was first to announce the conversation Wednesday night, releasing a photo of a smiling prime minister holding a phone to his ear. The statement said the conversation was “warm and friendly” and lasted about an hour.
US Vice President Kamala Harris (Reuters)
US Vice President Kamala Harris (Reuters)
world news

US vice president Harris to host women’s event to boost support for virus relief

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:13 AM IST
The virtual meeting will focus on the economic struggles women have faced as a result of the pandemic and how President Joe Biden’s proposal would address them, according to Harris’s office.
Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square,(AP)
Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square,(AP)
world news

US lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga's key players

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The players include a swaggering 34-year-old YouTube personality and GameStop evangelist; one of the richest and most prominent investment tycoons; and the CEO of the online platform Robinhood.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a document from the government administration office during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela.(Reuters)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a document from the government administration office during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela.(Reuters)
world news

Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:04 AM IST
Nicolás Maduro, who spoke at a news conference with international reporters at the Miraflores presidential palace, refused to say whether he has had any direct contacts with the Biden administration, which took office nearly a month ago.
Employees work as they make respiratory masks in a family-owned medical equipment factory in north Miami, Florida. (AP)
Employees work as they make respiratory masks in a family-owned medical equipment factory in north Miami, Florida. (AP)
world news

US govt seizes over 10 million phony N95 masks in Covid-19 probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:03 AM IST
Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse that were set to be distributed, officials said.
The US Justice Department accused three North Korean military intelligence officials of a campaign of cyberattacks to steal $1.3 billion in crypto and traditional currencies from banks and other victims.(AFP)
The US Justice Department accused three North Korean military intelligence officials of a campaign of cyberattacks to steal $1.3 billion in crypto and traditional currencies from banks and other victims.(AFP)
world news

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:01 AM IST
The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants.
The third meeting of the foreign ministers of the group that includes India, Australia, Japan and the US is being held less than five months after the last meeting in Tokyo in October, (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The third meeting of the foreign ministers of the group that includes India, Australia, Japan and the US is being held less than five months after the last meeting in Tokyo in October, (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
world news

To work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific, Quad to hold 3rd ministerial meet today

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:05 AM IST
  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the other members of the Quad will also discuss efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest.
In this photo taken in October 2017, then President Donald Trump (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walk to a lunch with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In this photo taken in October 2017, then President Donald Trump (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walk to a lunch with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (AFP)
world news

Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Former US president Donald Trump lashed out at top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack” in a statement. The personal attack comes after McConnell said Trump responsible for the Capitol riots at his impeachment trial last week
This handout picture released by the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk on February 16, 2021, shows researchers extracting tissues from a prehistoric horse believed to be at least 4,500 years old.(AFP)
This handout picture released by the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk on February 16, 2021, shows researchers extracting tissues from a prehistoric horse believed to be at least 4,500 years old.(AFP)
world news

Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug from permafrost

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Researchers said they would probe too the remains of mammoths, elk, dogs, partridges, rodents, hares and other prehistoric animals.
Radio personality Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died.(AP)
Radio personality Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died.(AP)
world news

Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host, dead at 70

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:42 AM IST
Rush Limbaugh, the talk show radio host, died on Wednesday. He was 70.
Iran President Hassan Rouhani(REUTERS)
Iran President Hassan Rouhani(REUTERS)
world news

UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran; Germany's Angela Merkel presses Rouhani

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Iran's president for “positive signals” that would help resolve a diplomatic standoff over the future of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, her office said.
