Facebook cuts off news in Australia in fight over payments
Facebook Inc. has started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia, defying a controversial proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users.
The ban constitutes the strongest action yet in response to the proposed legislation, which would force companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for the value their articles generate on the digital platforms. News outlets have demanded such payments, arguing they should be fairly compensated for their journalism as Google and Facebook capture much of the advertising market.
Facebook’s decision blocks those in Australia from sharing news stories and stops users globally from sharing articles from Australian publishers. The action threatens to cut off one of the most widely used ways for people to access news and information online.
While they oppose the measure in Australia, Google and Facebook have struck separate, voluntary agreements to pay publishers. Earlier Wednesday, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., a supporter of the Australian proposal, said it had reached a deal with Google for the search giant to pay for journalism from the Wall Street Journal and its other newspapers.
Last summer, Facebook had threatened to block people and publishers in Australia from sharing news on its main social network and Instagram if the legislation were to become law. Google has similarly threatened to shut its search engine in Australia.
Google Contrast
On Wednesday, Facebook tried to draw a contrast with Google, arguing that publishers don’t voluntarily provide articles that appear in Google search results, while they willingly post news on Facebook, which helps them reach a larger audience.
The Australian proposal penalizes Facebook “for content it didn’t take or ask for,” William Easton, managing director for Facebook in Australia and New Zealand, said Wednesday in a blog post.
“The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content,” he said. “It has left us facing a stark choice: Attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”
Publishers already reap tangible benefits from links on Facebook, Easton said. Last year, Facebook generated about 5.1 billion free referrals to Australian publishers, worth an estimated A$407 million ($315 million), he said, without providing a basis for the calculation.
What Is News?
Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. The software looks for “news-specific signals like timeliness, presence of bylines, and attributed sources” in an effort to predict whether something should be classified as news, according to a company help page.
It’s possible non-news stories, like opinion pieces, will also be restricted if they come from predominantly news-focused organizations, a spokeswoman confirmed.
Just 4% of the posts that people see in Facebook’s News Feed are news, the company said. Facebook previously cut back on articles in user feeds in early 2018 as a way to increase the number of posts that people see from friends and family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 government agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him; governor says he’s liar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Carolina House passes bill banning most abortions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's PM Netanyahu says he spoke to Biden about Covid, Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US vice president Harris to host women’s event to boost support for virus relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook cuts off news in Australia in fight over payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga's key players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US govt seizes over 10 million phony N95 masks in Covid-19 probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific, Quad to hold 3rd ministerial meet today
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the other members of the Quad will also discuss efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug from permafrost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host, dead at 70
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran; Germany's Angela Merkel presses Rouhani
- Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Iran's president for “positive signals” that would help resolve a diplomatic standoff over the future of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, her office said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox