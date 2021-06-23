Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalized ads in this shopping service.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021
Facebook Inc is expanding its "Shops" feature to messaging app WhatsApp and to Facebook Marketplace, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalized ads in this shopping service.

The social media giant, which launched Shops last year as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram as part of its push into ecommerce, said it has about 1.2 million monthly active shops on the platform.

The company said it would in the coming months launch an artificial intelligence tool called 'Visual Search' so users shopping on its photo-sharing site Instagram can click on items and find similar products in Shops.

Users will be able to use this search from content on the app or on photos on their own camera rolls, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook is also working on ways using augmented reality that shoppers to try on items, including from ads, Zuckerberg said, speaking in a live audio room on Facebook.

