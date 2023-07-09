Home / World News / Flash floods hit Spain after heavy rainfall; cars swept away, people trapped: Watch

Flash floods hit Spain after heavy rainfall; cars swept away, people trapped: Watch

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 09, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Flash flooding caused by a massive storm in Zaragoza, Spain, has disrupted normal life, with videos showing cars being washed away.

A massive storm and torrential downpours since Friday caused flash flooding in Spain's north-eastern city of Zaragoza, causing disruption to normal life. The heavy downpour resulted in several streets being inundated, causing some people to be trapped inside their cars.

Several videos went viral on social media showing people clinging on to the roof of their cars as their vehicles are being washed away by the raging water.
While there have been no reports of deaths or missing persons yet, there has been a widespread damage to property. Reportedly, tram services were put on hold and bus routes in several rain-affected Zaragoza neighbourhoods were changed.

The country's Parque Venecia was one of the seriously impacted areas where individuals are stranded inside their cars, according to a warning from the Zaragoza City Council, reported the Express.

A Twitter user shared a video of the flash floods, saying, “Catastrophic damage in Zaragoza, Spain from flash flooding. Reports sound very bad.”

Rescue operations

The Spain authorities deployed emergency services - including rescue teams, ambulances around the city. The rescue teams reportedly used ropes along with vertical rescues from the fire brigade’s automatic ladder to help the people trapped inside their cars. Meanwhile, public assistance was also required to rescue individuals from cars in the Los Enlaces area, said reports.

