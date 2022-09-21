Home / World News / Flights out of Russia sell out fast after Putin orders partial call-up

Flights out of Russia sell out fast after Putin orders partial call-up

world news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 03:33 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia's most popular website for purchasing flights.

Russia-Ukraine War: Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for purchasing flights.&nbsp;(Reuters/ Representational)
Russia-Ukraine War: Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for purchasing flights. (Reuters/ Representational)
Reuters |

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.

Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and those who had only served as conscripts would not be called up.

Read more: Vladimir Putin had coughing fit, chest pain while recording TV speech: Report

Nevertheless, Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia's most popular website for purchasing flights.

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data.

Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights from the capital to Dubai were costing more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000) - about five times the average monthly wage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out