'In such a situation..': Putin's top quotes on partial mobilisation in Russia

Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:50 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: On West, Putin said, “Today our armed forces are operating across a frontline that exceeds 1,000 km.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilisation" on Wednesday that will see 300,000 Russian reservists called up. The move can be seen as a significant escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine as Moscow faced steep losses in the past two weeks.

Here are top quotes from Vladimir Putin's address:

1. On West: "Today our armed forces are operating across a frontline that exceeds 1,000 km, opposing not only neo-Nazi formations but the entire military machine of the collective West."

2. On Partial Mobilisation: "In such a situation, I consider it necessary to make the following decision, which is fully appropriate to threats we face. Namely, in order to protect our motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the defence ministry and the General Staff to conduct a partial mobilisation in the Russian federation."

"We are talking about partial mobilisation. That is, only citizens who are currently in the reserves and, above all, those who have served in the armed forces, have military skills and relevant experience. Only they will be subject to conscription."

3. On Referendums: "Parliaments in the People's Republics of the Donbas as well as the civil-military administrations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have decided to hold referendums on the future of the territories and have appealed to Russia to support such a step. We will do everything to ensure safe conditions to hold the referendums, so that people can express their will.

"We will support the decision on their future, which will be made by the majority of residents in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson."

4. On Russia: "The purpose of this West is to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country. They are already saying that in 1991 they were able to break up the Soviet Union, and now the time has come for Russia itself, that it should disintegrate. And they have been planning it for a long time."

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

