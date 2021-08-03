Foreign student in custody for murdering Indian student at university in China

The Chinese police have taken into custody a foreign student for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old Indian, a student at the same university, in Tianjin, a town about 100km south of Beijing.

Aman Nagsen, a student of international business studies at Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) from Gaya in Bihar, was found dead on campus late in the evening on July 29.

Preliminary examination of the body and the crime scene by Tianjin police confirmed that Nagsen had been murdered, the Chinese foreign ministry told HT in a statement.

HT has separately learnt that Nagsen was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

Neither the nationality of the suspect nor the motive - behind what seems like a rare serious crime on a Chinese campus involving two foreigners - could be immediately confirmed.

It also could not be known if the murder weapon was recovered by the investigators.

Official sources told HT that the autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the death certificate is expected in a week’s time, after which the repatriation of the body to India would be carried out.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it was in communication with the Indian embassy in Beijing on the case.

The ministry statement shed some light on the case details, which have been scarce to come by.

“Around 8pm on July 29, Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau (PSB) received a call saying that an Indian student was lying on the floor of the dormitory with no sign of life,” the statement said. “The initial investigation of the public security organ found the case to be homicide, and the suspect is another foreign student at the university.”

“Compulsory measures have been taken on the suspect and the case is still under further investigation,” the foreign ministry statement said.

It said the Indian embassy had been told about the case first on July 30 and then again on the following day.

“Relevant Chinese competent authorities had notified the Indian embassy in Beijing of the situation of the case on July 30 and 31 respectively and maintained communication with the embassy,” the statement.

“The Chinese side will handle the case in accordance with law and offer active assistance in follow-up matters,” the ministry said.

An official from the embassy is said to have gone to Tianjin to coordinate the release of the body with local Chinese authorities.

Besides the motive behind the crime, several questions remain answered including the time when the murder was committed, and what the gap between the crime and the discovery of the body was.

The case also raises questions on the role of the university authorities in looking after the welfare and security of foreign students staying on campus.

Last week, worried family members got in touch with Nagsen’s local guardian in Beijing after being unable to contact him for several days.

The local guardian got in touch with TFSU authorities, persuading them to look for him. That was when Nagsen’s body was found.

The Indian embassy has so far been tightlipped about the case.

Meanwhile, Nagsen’s grieving family in Gaya continued its appeal to authorities in India and China for help getting the 20-year-old’s body back.

“Let them continue the investigation after sending the remains home, we beg the Chinese and Indian authorities,” the deceased’s uncle Pankaj Paswan said from Gaya.

Sending back Nagsen’s body to India is likely to be a complicated process as no passenger flights are operating between China and India because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The remains would have to be sent through a third country.