Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

France gets fourth government in a year amid potential tussle over new budget

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 01:44 AM IST

The new government under PM Francois Bayrou will aim to quickly pass the 2025 budget and survive the test of a no-confidence motion by the opposition.

French President Emmanuel Macron assembled a new government under Francois Bayrou, his fourth prime minister of the year, on Monday evening. He appointed a cabinet to drag the second-largest EU economy out of a political crisis over budget proposals.

FILE - French president Emmanuel Macron, left, with new prime minister Francois Bayrou. (AP)
FILE - French president Emmanuel Macron, left, with new prime minister Francois Bayrou. (AP)

Eric Lombard, a finance professional, was appointed finance minister. He is tasked with delivering the country's next budget after the previous government collapsed over contentious budget proposals of €60 billion ($62.9 billion) worth of tax increases and spending cuts. The country has been running without passing a formal budget since.

Lombard will aim to quickly pass the 2025 budget and survive the test of a no-confidence motion by the opposition. Finding support for the new budget is expected to be difficult as Macron's party lawmakers are in the minority in the National Assembly.

Former prime minister Elisabeth Borne, 63, was appointed the education minister in the new cabinet.

Manuel Valls (62), also a former prime minister, returned as overseas territories minister, while former interior minister Gerald Darmanin was appointed justice minister.

Macron decided to retain Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot for their current assignment.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, a conservative who has promised to crack down on illegal immigration, and right-wing Culture Minister Rachida Dati also retained their ministries.

Bayrou expressed confidence in delivering the budget by mid-February after consulting various groups and stakeholders. The first meeting of the cabinet will be on January 3, and the prime minister will lay out a policy agenda to the National Assembly on January 14.

"I believe the path exists — maybe it’s mad optimism — but I can tell you with certainty that if we don’t succeed in this attempt, it’s the last stop before the cliff edge,” Bayrou said in an interview with France 2 television on Thursday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On