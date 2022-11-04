Home / World News / Watch: MP shouts ‘go back to Africa’ to black colleague in French parliament

Watch: MP shouts ‘go back to Africa’ to black colleague in French parliament

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:40 AM IST

France: Following the comment, angry scenes were seen in the French parliament.

France: Carlos Martens Bilongo is seen.(AFP)
France: Carlos Martens Bilongo is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The French parliament was suspended after a far-Right MP in Marine Le Pen’s party was accused of shouting “back to Africa” to a black colleague on Thursday. As Carlos Martens Bilongo of the Left-wing France Unbowed party (La France Insoumise) was asking a question on migration, he was interrupted by Gregoire de Fournas, a newly-elected member.

Read more: Russians 'imagining life beyond' weak Vladimir Putin, West officials say: Report

“They should go back to Africa!” Gregoire de Fournas said.

Following the comment, angry scenes were seen in the French parliament as Yael Braun-Pivet, the national assembly speaker, suspended the session after demanding to know who had made the comment.

Watch video here:

“Racism has no place in our democracy,” Elisabeth Borne, French prime minister said.

Gregoire de Fournas later said that the comment was made owning to his party's demand to halt to all illegal immigration after a surge in the number of people trying to reach France from Africa in recent years.

“They understood, which I find hard to believe, that I was talking about the MP himself, which is totally false,” he said.

France leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted that the comments were “beyond intolerable” and that the MP should be thrown out of the National Assembly.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
france
france

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out