Protests set France on fire: Iconic Town Hall destroyed, shops looted, clashes with cops | Visuals

France witnessed one of its worst bouts of unrest in years after demonstrations against rising living costs and declining public services turned violent in several cities. More than half a million people joined marches on Saturday, October 17, while violent groups targeted public buildings, looted shops and clashed with police. The historic town hall in Limoges was largely destroyed in a fire, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to appeal for calm.
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Demonstrations in Paris turned violent as groups of protesters clashed with police. Officers fired tear gas as tensions escalated, while some demonstrators wore masks, goggles and hoodies during confrontations.
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Fires were reported in several cities as the protests escalated. In Paris, burning objects were seen on streets near Place de la République, while authorities faced the challenge of containing the unrest and protecting public property.
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Fires were reported in several cities as the protests escalated. In Paris, burning objects were seen on streets near Place de la République, while authorities faced the challenge of containing the unrest and protecting public property.
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Deep Dive
Why did people protest in France on October 17?
Demonstrators protested rising living costs and declining public services. The marches also coincided with a month-long student movement over school conditions and teacher absences.
What happened to the historic Limoges Town Hall during the protests?
A fire badly damaged the 19th-century building. Its roof collapsed onto the lower floors and its clock tower fell, prompting local officials to describe the loss as a blow to the city’s heritage.
How did French authorities respond to the protests and looting?
Police used tear gas during clashes, made thousands of arrests and patrolled affected areas as clean-up operations began. President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and said the government would act to protect public buildings and businesses.
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Businesses across several French cities were damaged or looted during the unrest. Supermarkets, pharmacies, clothing stores and luxury boutiques were among the establishments targeted, adding to the destruction reported during the demonstrations.
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The historic town hall in Limoges suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out during Saturday's unrest. The 19th-century building's roof collapsed onto its lower floors, while its clock tower fell in a blaze that revived memories of the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
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People gathered near the fire-ravaged town hall as specialists assessed the damage. Local officials described the destruction of the historic building as a major loss to the city's heritage.
Police patrolled affected areas as France began assessing the aftermath of the demonstrations. Authorities reported thousands of arrests, while a major clean-up operation got underway in cities hit by vandalism and looting.
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President Emmanuel Macron called for calm following the unrest, distinguishing between people protesting peacefully and those responsible for violence and destruction. He said the government would take action to protect public buildings and local businesses.
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.