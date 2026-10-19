Protests set France on fire: Iconic Town Hall destroyed, shops looted, clashes with cops | Visuals

France witnessed one of its worst bouts of unrest in years after demonstrations against rising living costs and declining public services turned violent in several cities. More than half a million people joined marches on Saturday, October 17, while violent groups targeted public buildings, looted shops and clashed with police. The historic town hall in Limoges was largely destroyed in a fire, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to appeal for calm.

This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PASCAL LACHENAUD / AFP) (AFP)

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Protesters hold placards while taking part in a demonstration against the planned Pure Salmon land-based industrial salmon farm set to produce 10,000 tonnes of salmon per year at the tip of the Gironde estuary, in Le Verdon-sur-Mer, southwestern France, on October 18, 2026. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Protestors put objects such as trashes or bike on the Boulevard Voltaire as clashes erupted at Place de la Republique following an unauthorised demonstration, central Paris, on October 18, 2026 a day (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP)

Demonstrations in Paris turned violent as groups of protesters clashed with police. Officers fired tear gas as tensions escalated, while some demonstrators wore masks, goggles and hoodies during confrontations.

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Demonstrators react amid tear gas in Paris, France, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

{{^usCountry}} Fires were reported in several cities as the protests escalated. In Paris, burning objects were seen on streets near Place de la République, while authorities faced the challenge of containing the unrest and protecting public property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fires were reported in several cities as the protests escalated. In Paris, burning objects were seen on streets near Place de la République, while authorities faced the challenge of containing the unrest and protecting public property. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did people protest in France on October 17? Demonstrators protested rising living costs and declining public services. The marches also coincided with a month-long student movement over school conditions and teacher absences. What happened to the historic Limoges Town Hall during the protests? A fire badly damaged the 19th-century building. Its roof collapsed onto the lower floors and its clock tower fell, prompting local officials to describe the loss as a blow to the city’s heritage. How did French authorities respond to the protests and looting? Police used tear gas during clashes, made thousands of arrests and patrolled affected areas as clean-up operations began. President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and said the government would act to protect public buildings and businesses.

A car burns amid clashes between protesters and the French police. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Multiple blazes gripped France as nationwide marches against soaring inflation degenerated into street violence of "extreme intensity". (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP)

Businesses across several French cities were damaged or looted during the unrest. Supermarkets, pharmacies, clothing stores and luxury boutiques were among the establishments targeted, adding to the destruction reported during the demonstrations.

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Protesters vandalize and loot a supermarkets. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

The historic town hall in Limoges suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out during Saturday's unrest. The 19th-century building's roof collapsed onto its lower floors, while its clock tower fell in a blaze that revived memories of the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

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This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PASCAL LACHENAUD / AFP)

People gathered near the fire-ravaged town hall as specialists assessed the damage. Local officials described the destruction of the historic building as a major loss to the city's heritage.

People stand next to the burnt and destroyed Limoges town hall, in Limoges, France, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Clotaire Achi

Police patrolled affected areas as France began assessing the aftermath of the demonstrations. Authorities reported thousands of arrests, while a major clean-up operation got underway in cities hit by vandalism and looting.

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French police officers run toward protesters during a demonstration. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

President Emmanuel Macron called for calm following the unrest, distinguishing between people protesting peacefully and those responsible for violence and destruction. He said the government would take action to protect public buildings and local businesses.

This photograph shows a television monitor broadcasting France's President Emmanuel Macron giving a speech from the Elysee Presidential Palace. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)