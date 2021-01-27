French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
Vandals painted graffiti on France’s Holocaust Memorial ahead of international commemorations of the Nazi slaughter of millions of Jews.
The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
Paris police said the graffiti was discovered Wednesday morning, as ceremonies were being held or planned around the world to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
The graffiti was quickly cleaned off.
While France sees persistent but scattered anti-Semitic vandalism or violence, the graffiti found Wednesday was not explicitly anti-Jewish. It included the message “Uighur Lives Matter” and appeared aimed at calling attention to China's treatment of mostly Muslim Uighurs.
The Chinese government has detained an estimated 1 million or more members of ethnic Turkic minority groups in Xinjiang, holding them in internment camps and prisons where they are subjected to ideological discipline, forced to denounce their religion and language and physically abused. China has long suspected the Uighurs of harboring separatist tendencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips as Covid-19, demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK plant producing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine evacuated
- The UK arm of Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Wockhardt, which is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in north Wales, said it notified authorities after receiving the package on Wednesday morning. The company had recently hosted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea sees one of strongest recoveries among major economies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa cracks down on Bitcoin after alleged ponzi scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain cracks down on travel to stop virus spread
- Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk Covid-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation, while those wishing to leave will need to explain why in a process checked before departure, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to target drilling, fossil fuel subsidies in new climate orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google opens Dublin hub to tackle harmful online content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for US law enforcement: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox