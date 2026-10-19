French President Emmanuel Macron rejects interior minister Nunez’s offer to resign after violent protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has declined Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign after widespread weekend rioting, the Elysee presidential office said on Monday.

Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

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The demonstrations have been sparked by public anger over rising living costs, faltering public services and also the state of schools.

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Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

Deep Dive Why did Emmanuel Macron reject Interior Minister Laurent Nunez’s offer to resign? Macron said Nunez should remain in office to preserve the chain of command within the police and security forces during the unrest. What prompted the protests that turned violent in France? Demonstrations were driven by anger over rising living costs and declining public services, including concerns about schools and classroom conditions. What did Macron ask Laurent Nunez to do after the riots? Macron asked Nunez to develop new approaches as quickly as possible to deal with looters.

Also Read | Buildings set on fire, shops looted, over 1,000 arrested as protests against rising living costs in France turn violent

Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities.

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{{^usCountry}} More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on Sunday, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on Sunday, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses. {{/usCountry}}

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