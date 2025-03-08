New Delhi, Women, especially mothers approach issues with a focus on their children’s well-being and cannot just stand aside and watch “the world decline”, said Caroline Ford, an environmentalist based in Sweden, who’s also a part of movements advocating for clean air. From knitting scarves to challenging govts, women fighting for clean air, climate justice globally

Recently, Ford joined 500 mothers with the movement group 'Mothers Rebellion' in knitting 3,000 red scarves to create a four-kilometre-long symbol of climate action encircling the Swedish Parliament, demanding policies aligned with the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target.

"Democracy is declining in the world, but we try to use our strength as mothers from a grassroots perspective. We approach issues with a focus on children’s well-being, that makes us more attuned to environmental concerns,” Ford told PTI.

On International Women’s Day, women and mothers who are a part of clean air movements worldwide, have mentioned the need for collective acknowledgement and action and also highlighted concerns for their children’s health and future.

Speaking to PTI, Ford who is a member of movement groups Parents for Future and Mother’s Rebellion in Sweden, emphasised the drive of mothers in environmental advocacy.

She further asserted that while patriarchal societies may allow men to overlook these issues, mothers cannot stand aside as the planet declines and feel compelled to take action. The movement ‘Mothers' Rebellion for Climate Justice’ was founded in the UK in 2019 and has since spread to other countries.

In the United States, Jill Kubit, co-founder of ‘Our Kids’ Climate’ and ‘DearTomorrow’, observed that many parents, particularly mothers, are organising for clean air and climate action due to direct impacts on their children’s health and futures.

Emphasising the need for community among changemakers and increased financial support to amplify their efforts, Kubit told PTI that much of their work is unpaid or underpaid. “Our movement is driven by a deep love and concern for all children,” she said.

Our Kids Climate movement group is an anchor organisation for the global movement for parents, bringing together grassroots groups and leaders from more than 50 countries to secure a safe climate for children and future generations.

Speaking about multifaceted challenges faced by mothers involved in clean air movements, environmentalist and founder of movement group ‘Warrior Moms’ Bhavreen Kandhari said that advocating for environmental change is not just about “battling government inaction but also confronting everyday denial”.

“One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced as a mother and a woman advocating for environmental change is not just battling government inaction but also confronting everyday denial, sometimes even from friends, family and peers,” Kandhari told PTI.

“It’s like trying to convince all that the house is on fire while they’re still debating whether smoke exists,” she added. Warrior Moms is a collective of mothers from across India, united in their mission to ensure clean air and a healthy environment for their children.

Talking about the misconceptions people have about air pollution or clean air advocacy, the Warrior Moms founder stressed that air pollution is a universal problem that requires collective acknowledgement and action.

“Women, especially mothers in the environmental movement to begin with need to be heard. They need more seats at decision-making tables. They need real influence because those who nurture future generations should have a say in the world those generations inherit,” Kahndari told PTI.

The motto of the movement group is to engage decision-makers for sound policy and implementation and drive systemic action for clean air.

Highlighting the absence of women in key decision-making spaces concerning environmental policies, co-director of ‘Parents for Future UK’ Charlotte Howell cited research that shows women’s leadership leads to more effective and sustainable outcomes.

Howell told PTI that women, who wish to be a part of such movements but do not know where to begin, should start small and engage with groups like ‘Warrior Moms’ and ‘Parents for Future’ to build awareness and drive significant impact.

‘Parents for Future UK’ - a movement led by a group of parents in the United Kingdom - navigates the climate crisis pushing for social and political change needed.

Calling for broader support, including media coverage, policymaker attention, and public participation, Chandra Bocci of ‘Climate Families NYC’ noted that their movement began as a small group of mothers planning actions with their children and has grown substantially.

‘Climate Families NYC’ is a New York-based, volunteer-driven group of mothers, children and caregivers, advocating for climate justice to push leaders and institutions to end fossil fuels.

Globally, air pollution remains a pertinent issue, with only a small fraction of children breathing clean air. The recent withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement 2016 and the World Health Organisation has also raised concerns among scientists and public health experts.

The move will weaken global efforts to mitigate climate change, and the worst consequences will be felt in developing countries that have contributed the least to global emissions, experts said earlier.

Chryso, co-founder of ‘Mothers Rise Up’ group said, “The relentless drive that women and mothers bring to environmental activism is fueled by their love and there’s nothing more powerful than that. Mothers are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of their children.”

The movement group ‘Mothers Rise Up’ is creating a giant inhaler in the coming week, to highlight the demand for clean air and clean energy for the children through a campaign.

Speaking to PTI, Mexican environmentalist Dora Napolitano, part of ‘Colectiva Zurciendo el planeta movement highlighted that the pace of environmental change has been slow, partly “because of corporate power and government inaction”, but also because the population is “not vocal enough”.

As the world observes International Women’s Day, the voices and actions of women and mothers highlight the critical role women play in advocating for environmental sustainability and public health.

