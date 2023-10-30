News / World News / German woman Shani Louk, who was kidnapped, paraded naked by Hamas, dies

German woman Shani Louk, who was kidnapped, paraded naked by Hamas, dies

ByMallika Soni
Oct 30, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Shani Louk Dies: Shani Louk's mother said that she has received information from the Israeli military that her daughter is dead.

The mother of Shani Louk, a German citizen who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, says that she has received information from the Israeli military that her daughter is dead.

Israel-Hamas War: German citizen Shani Louk and her mother.
Israel-Hamas War: German citizen Shani Louk and her mother.

"Unfortunately, we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive," Ricarda Louk said. Her sister Adi also confirmed the death of Shani Louk in a post on Instagram, saying, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister, Shani Nicole Z.L. [may her memory be a blessing], who was on October 7, 2023, at the party massacre in Re'im."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Shani Louk's body had been "found and identified."

Read more: Russia blames 'external forces’ after mob storms airport looking for Israelis

There has been no official confirmation from the German Foreign Ministry yet.

Shani Louk was missing since October 7

Shani Louk went missing while attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel where Hamas attacked on October 7. In the aftermath of the attacks, pictures and videos shared online showed a young woman, believed to be Shani Louk, lying face down in a pick-up truck driven by Hamas. It was unclear from the footage whether she was alive or not.

At the time, her family said that had information that she had been critically injured but was receiving treatment in a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Shani Louk had German and Israeli citizenship. As per media reports, she had never lived in Germany but regularly visited the country to stay with relatives. Her mother Ricarda, who has roots in southern Germany, had emigrated to Israel after converting from Catholicism to Judaism while her grandparents are based in the southern German city of Ravensburg, it was reported.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out