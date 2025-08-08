Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Germany halts arms exports over Israel’s Gaza plan, urges restraint

AFP |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 05:48 pm IST

Germany froze Gaza-bound arms exports after Merz said Israel’s planned offensive won’t help disarm Hamas or free hostages, and worsens civilian suffering.

Germany will halt the export of military equipment to Israel which could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, reacting to Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said," German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."(REUTERS)
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said," German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."(REUTERS)

The decision marks a major change of course for the German government, which has been one of Israel's staunchest international allies.

Merz said it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan would help achieve the legitimate aims of disarming Hamas and freeing the hostages.

Also Read: Israel to seize Gaza City, stopping short of full takeover

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he said in a statement.

Merz said that "with the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility" for providing aid to Gaza's civilians, and reiterated its call for comprehensive access for "UN organisations and other non-governmental institutions".

International concern has been growing over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, where a UN-backed assessment has warned that famine is unfolding.

Merz also said that "the German government urges the Israeli government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank".

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On