'Go back to…': Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal gets threat messages

Published on Sep 09, 2022 06:07 PM IST

Pramila Jayapal: Pramila Jayapal is the first-ever Indian-American Congresswoman who represents Seattle in the US House of Representatives.

Pramila Jayapal: Pramila Jayapal speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee.
ByHT News Desk

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone from a male caller, she said on Friday posting a collection of messages on Twitter. One of the messages even asked Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal to go back to India. In all the messages, the male caller can be heard threatening Pramila Jayapal with dire consequences.

Pramila Jayapal, 55, is the first-ever Indian-American Congresswoman who represents Seattle in the US House of Representatives.

“Typically, political figures don't show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence,” Pramila Jayapal said in a tweet.

Early this summer, a man with a pistol had shown up outside the her house in Seattle. The man was arrested later.

On September 1, An Indian-American man has been racially abused in California and was called a "dirty Hindu" and a "disgusting dog''.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pramila jayapal
