'Go back to…': Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal gets threat messages
Pramila Jayapal: Pramila Jayapal is the first-ever Indian-American Congresswoman who represents Seattle in the US House of Representatives.
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone from a male caller, she said on Friday posting a collection of messages on Twitter. One of the messages even asked Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal to go back to India. In all the messages, the male caller can be heard threatening Pramila Jayapal with dire consequences.
Pramila Jayapal, 55, is the first-ever Indian-American Congresswoman who represents Seattle in the US House of Representatives.
Read more: Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’
“Typically, political figures don't show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence,” Pramila Jayapal said in a tweet.
Early this summer, a man with a pistol had shown up outside the her house in Seattle. The man was arrested later.
On September 1, An Indian-American man has been racially abused in California and was called a "dirty Hindu" and a "disgusting dog''.
-
Why Kate Middleton didn't accompany Prince William to be with the Queen
As the British royal family rushed to Scotland Thursday to be with Queen Elizabeth II in her final Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, stayed back in England - to be with the couple's three children. The Queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died late last night. Prince William flew to Scotland but the Duchess stayed back at Adelaide Cottage.
-
To Nelson Mandela, the Queen was simply 'Elizabeth'
The longest-serving monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 in Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish summer residence on Thursday. Read more: 'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark Queen Elizabeth II's death Fondly known to South Africans as Madiba, Nelson Mandela spent decades in prison before leading his country from white minority rule to a multi-racial democracy. Mandela died in 2013 aged 95.
-
‘UN report closed door for co-operation’, says Chinese ambassador
The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Chen Xu on Friday hit out at a UN report on alleged human rights abuses in the Asian country's Xinjiang region. Speaking to the media, Chen Xu said that the report had 'closed the door of cooperation', news agency Reuters said. "You cannot hurt us while in the meantime enjoying cooperation with us," he said. The report came after UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet visited Xinjiang in May.
-
'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark Queen Elizabeth II's death
A picture of Queen Elizabeth II taken at her 1953 coronation, full of regal splendour clasping the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre in the vaulted walls of Westminster Abbey, covered the front pages of The Times, Guardian, Daily Star and Independent. The Sun, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mirror instead chose images of the white-haired monarch as she neared the end of her record-breaking 70-year-reign. "Our hearts are broken", said the Daily Mail headline.
-
Charles III to be formally proclaimed king on Saturday: Palace
Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said. The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics