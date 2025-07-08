Goldman Sachs hires former British PM Sunak as senior adviser

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday named former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak its senior adviser, adding a veteran policymaker to its roster as banks navigate rising geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty. Rishi Sunak served as the UK's prime minister between October 2022 and July 2024(AP)

For Sunak, the appointment marks a return to the bank where he first worked as a summer intern in investment banking in 2000 and later as an analyst between 2001 and 2004.

"In his role, he will ... advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

The move underscores a well-established career trajectory in which former government officials often transition to finance, where their policy background and global network are seen as strategic assets.

Former Chancellors of the Exchequer George Osborne and Sajid Javid also moved into the industry, with Osborne joining BlackRock as an adviser and Javid becoming a partner at investment firm Centricus.

Currently, banks are placing even greater value on such experience as they seek to guide clients through an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Sunak was the UK's prime minister between October 2022 and July 2024, and Chancellor of the Exchequer from February 2020 to July 2022.

He resigned as prime minister and Conservative Party leader last year after a heavy loss to Keir Starmer's Labour Party. He is currently the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.