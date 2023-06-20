Gov. Ron DeSantis sets the stage for a Republican Party overhaul at Basque Fry fundraiser in Nevada

In a bold move aimed at reshaping the future of the Republican Party, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida took center stage at the annual Basque Fry fundraiser in Nevada. Sporting a "ranch casual" attire of black boots, jeans, and an untucked shirt, DeSantis addressed a crowd of about 2,500 conservative supporters, aiming to convince them that the party's winning formula needed an overhaul. FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a campaign event, June 2, 2023, in Lexington, S.C.(AP)

While not directly mentioning his rival and former ally, Donald J. Trump, who leads in the polls for the 2024 presidential nomination, DeSantis subtly distinguished himself from the former president. Referring to the party's culture of losing and disappointment in recent elections, DeSantis highlighted his own resounding victory in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial race, where he secured a remarkable 1.2 million-vote margin.

The Basque Fry, known for drawing Republican presidential candidates, provided DeSantis with an opportunity to appeal to rank-and-file conservatives in Nevada, a key battleground state. Speaking for nearly an hour, he emphasized his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which garnered praise from attendees who hailed from a state heavily affected by economic closures.

DeSantis' handling of the pandemic in Florida, which involved keeping businesses and schools open and not mandating masks, resonated with the crowd. He positioned himself as the candidate who stood up for individual freedoms and protected livelihoods during a time when the nation grappled with lockdowns and restrictions.

The governor's wife, Casey DeSantis, and their three children joined him on the campaign trail, making appearances at the Basque Fry, the Reno Rodeo, and a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall. The support of his family symbolized the unity and commitment DeSantis brings to his campaign.

Also Read | Ron DeSantis fares better against Joe Biden than Donald Trump in 2024 contest for White House, poll shows

While DeSantis gained traction with his COVID message, many attendees remained skeptical, expressing loyalty to Trump. However, there was an undercurrent of fatigue surrounding the former president, with some attendees voicing concerns about his divisiveness and inability to exercise restraint.

DeSantis refrained from directly mentioning Trump's recent federal indictment and instead focused on criticizing the Biden administration. He slammed the "leftist government" for its handling of energy, spending, and border policies, urging Americans to restore sanity and reverse the decline he claimed the country was experiencing.

As the Basque Fry came to a close, it remained to be seen whether DeSantis's bold challenge to Trump's legacy would resonate with Republican voters nationwide. With his strong presence, resilience, and notable record in Florida, DeSantis proved that he was a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming Republican primaries and potentially beyond.