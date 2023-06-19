Ron DeSantis fares better against Joe Biden than Donald Trump in 2024 contest for White House, poll shows

A new poll has found that Gov. Ron DeSantis fares better against President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in the 2024 contest for the White House. Joe trails Ron 43% to 44% at present, according to the DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey. A new poll has found that Gov. Ron DeSantis fares better against President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump (Photo by Mark Makela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Similar results were suggested by other polls. For example, according to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, Ron tops Joe by 1.3 percentage points. “l think that there’s a lot of voters who just aren’t going to vote for [Trump], who don’t like Biden,” Ron previously told “The Brian Kilmeade Show”. “At the end of the day, I think we have a great track record in Florida of reaching voters who had traditionally not voted Republican.”

Meanwhile, it was recently found that Ron’s approval rating has fallen significantly two weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential bid. The dynamic approval rating graph of online polling company Civiqs revealed that Ron has a net approval rating of negative 19 points at present. About 55 percent of respondents disapprove of him, while 36 percent are in his support. As per the data, the Republican has an unfavourable rating from people in the age group of 18-34 (63 percent), women (62 percent), as well as African Americans (85 percent), and the Hispanic/Latino population (68 percent), according to Newsweek.

To compare the numbers from early December last year, Ron’s approval and disapproval rating was tied at 47 percent then. Data shows that in comparison, Donald is favoured even though his legal issues continue to plague his life and public image.

It was also found by the Quinnipiac University poll that Joe is now leading Donald by four points. 48 percent of respondents are likely to support Joe over Donald. Donald received 44 percent of support. His support dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Joe’s has remained unhinged. The poll was reportedly counted from June 8 through 12.

“In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 - 44 percent among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University's previous national poll on May 24th, Biden received 48 percent and Trump received 46 percent. Today's results continue a string of close head-to-head results between Biden and Trump since Quinnipiac University started asking this question in February 2023,” the website for Quinnipiac University poll said.

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all.”