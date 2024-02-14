‘Great military-to-military relationship with India’: US

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, during a press briefing on Tuesday, highlighted the strong military-to-military relationship and effective communication between India and the US. Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP)

Singh said, “We have a great military-to-military relationship with India, good communications. We're going to continue to monitor what's happening in the region, but I don't have more to share on any updates.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Addressing the anticipation of a high-level visit from India, she said, “I don't have any visits to read out from officials from the Indian Government. At least here at the department. I can't speak for other officials across the interagency.”

In response to a query about the Pentagon's stance on the post-election scenario in Pakistan, Singh commented, “Yeah, we're certainly monitoring what's happening there, but I'd direct you to state for more specifics on that.”

Singh's comments regarding the military ties between India and Pakistan coincide with the official announcement from the Ministry of Defence stating that Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande commenced a four-day official visit to the US on February 13.

Ministry of Defence said in a press release, “During his visit, the COAS will engage in high-level discussions and interactions with General Randy George, United States Chief of Staff of the Army (CSA) and other senior military leaders.”

It added, “Highlights of the tour include a prestigious US Army Honour Guard ceremony, a solemn laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and a comprehensive tour of the Pentagon. These engagements symbolise the respect and mutual commitment towards global peace and security shared between the two countries.”

The upcoming discussions between the Indian and US armies will cover pivotal topics such as "Global Threat Perception", "Transformation in the Indian Army", "Transformation to Army-2030/2040", "Future Force Development and Modernisation", “Human Resource Challenges” and "Co-Production and Co-Development Initiatives," as outlined in the press release.

These dialogues aim to facilitate the exchange of insights, ideas, and best practices between the two military forces.

In addition to these discussions, General Manoj Pande is scheduled to visit the ‘Army Geospatial Centre’ at Fort Belvoir and the 'National Defence University' at Fort McNair. He is also set to interact with leadership at Headquarters 1 Corps.

Furthermore, Pande will engage with units renowned for military innovation and strategy, including the Stryker Unit, the 1st Special Forces Group at Seattle, the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and the Defence Innovation Unit in San Francisco.

The Ministry of Defence said, “A visit to the California National Guard is also planned, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the visit aimed at exploring avenues for more significant training, co-development and co-production engagements. This visit is another milestone in the Indo-US defence relationship, reflecting a mutual desire to enhance military collaboration, exchange strategic perspectives on global threat perceptions, and work together toward future force development and modernisation.”

It further added, “The engagements between General Manoj Pande and senior leadership of the United States Army are poised to yield substantive outcomes, fostering an environment conducive to shared security interests and defence cooperation.”

US National Security Advisor General Randy George recently visited India to participate in the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC), co-hosted by the Indian Army and the US Army. The conference saw the attendance of 18 Chiefs of Armies, with 12 countries represented by their Heads of Delegations.

The press release added, “The Indian Army and the United States Army share a commitment to peace, democracy, and stability across regions. This tour epitomises the shared values and interests that underpin the partnership between India and the United States, aiming at a future of enhanced cooperation and mutual development in defence and security domains.”