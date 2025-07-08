Greek monument Acropolis to close partially as heatwave sweeps country
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 01:34 PM IST
The monument will be closed for four hours daily. This decision aims to protect both workers and visitors from extreme temperatures.
Greece's culture ministry on Tuesday ordered a partial closure of the Acropolis, the country's top monument, to protect visitors amid heatwave conditions.
The ministry in a statement said the site would be closed from 1300 to 1700 (1000 to 1400 GMT) “for the safety of workers and visitors, owing to high temperatures.”
The four-day heatwave that began Sunday is the second to grip Greece since late June.
Temperatures in the country are expected to reach 42 Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, with a maximum of 38 Celsius in Athens.
Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday.
The 2,500-year-old Acropolis, built on a rock overlooking the capital that offers little shade, draws tens of thousands of visitors daily.
Last year it recorded some 4.5 million visitors, an increase of over 15 percent compared to 2023.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
News / World News /
Greek monument Acropolis to close partially as heatwave sweeps country