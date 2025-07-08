Greek monument Acropolis to close partially as heatwave sweeps country

Greece's culture ministry on Tuesday ordered a partial closure of the Acropolis, the country's top monument, to protect visitors amid heatwave conditions. The site would be closed from 1000 to 1400 GMT everyday.(AFP File)

The ministry in a statement said the site would be closed from 1300 to 1700 (1000 to 1400 GMT) “for the safety of workers and visitors, owing to high temperatures.”

The four-day heatwave that began Sunday is the second to grip Greece since late June.

Temperatures in the country are expected to reach 42 Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, with a maximum of 38 Celsius in Athens.

Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday.

The 2,500-year-old Acropolis, built on a rock overlooking the capital that offers little shade, draws tens of thousands of visitors daily.

Last year it recorded some 4.5 million visitors, an increase of over 15 percent compared to 2023.