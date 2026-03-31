Has Apple closed all its stores in the UAE? Viral claim fact-checked

Social media has been abuzz with unverified claims of tech giant Apple shutting its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including in cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, amid security concerns due to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Apple has five stores in UAE, two in Dubai and three in Abu Dhabi (Apple website)

According to iPhone maker's website, there are a total of five Apple stores in all of UAE: Three in Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall and Al Jimi Mall; and two in Dubai – Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall.

Are Apple stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi closed? There is no official statement by Apple on the closure of its stores across the UAE. Apple had temporarily shut its corporate offices and five retail stores across the UAE early in March following attacks from Iran across the region over the weekend, however, there is no known latest official closure updates.

The earlier closures began at 3 pm on February 28 as a precaution.

According to Apple’s website, all five stores in the country were to stay shut until March 5. The move followed guidance from Emirati authorities advising private-sector companies to limit employee presence in open areas through March 3.

All its UAE stores were slated to open at regular operational timing on March 31 - i.e. 10 am, according to Apple's website.

The cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been intercepting missiles and drones since the start of the Middle East conflict that erupted after the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Iran's retaliatory fire has targeted the cities as part of its offensive hitting the entire Gulf region.

In the latest attack, a Kuwaiti crude carrier Al-Salmi was targeted by Iran in an anchorage area of a Dubai port on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said in a statement. There were no injuries reported among the crew, KPC added, though the assault may have resulted in an “oil spill in the surrounding waters.”

Dubai authorities confirmed that response teams successfully extinguished the fire involving th Kuwaiti oil tanker. “Relevant teams continue to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, and updates will be shared as they become available,” Dubai Media Office said on X.