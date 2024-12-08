Has Bashar al-Assad's plane crashed? Speculation as Syrian flight disappears mysteriously

Rebel forces in Syria on Sunday seized control of capital Damascus and declared the city "free". This marks a significant milestone in the country's 13-year civil war, bringing an end to President Bashar al-Assad's iron-fisted rule. While the Syrian Army and Prime Minister have issued statements giving over control to the rebels, the President's location is still not known. The anti-government forces are questioning military officers and intelligence officials who may have information regarding his whereabouts. Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks at a press conference in Cairo. (AP File)

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Assad's disappearance have led to widespread speculation, with some theories suggesting his plane was shot down as he attempted to flee the country.

The speculation grew intense on social media after open-source flight trackers revealed that the last plane to leave Damascus was an Illyushin-76 aircraft, flight number Syrian Air 9218, which is believed to have been carrying Assad.

The flight took off shortly before the rebel fighters seized control of the capital's airport. According to flight data, the plane initially flew east before veering north. However, its signal disappeared shortly afterward, just as it circled over Homs.

Rebel forces, who declared Damascus "free" on Sunday, claim that Assad fled the city as opposition fighters stormed the capital. Since then, the Syrian leader has not been seen or heard from publicly, prompting further speculation about his fate.

Social media speculation: Assad's plane crashed?

Social media has been flooded with unconfirmed theories and videos suggesting that Assad's plane may have crashed. The plane's flight path has sparked intense speculation, including claims that the plane was shot down or suffered a mechanical failure. Some unverified videos have even surfaced, showing a plane crashing and catching fire, although these have not been independently verified by Hindustan Times.

Netizens have pointed to the plane's sudden altitude drop as evidence of a potential missile strike or mechanical failure. One user wrote, “Sudden Disappearance and Altitude Change Suggests It Was Shot Down!!” referencing a rapid descent of the aircraft from over 3,650 meters to just 1,070 meters near Lebanese airspace.

Other users shared 3D flight radar data that shows an erratic flight path, with one individual commenting, “It appears Assad’s plane crashed / blew-up… It lost 6700 meters in less than seconds.” While videos purporting to show a crashed plane on fire have been circulated, their authenticity remains unverified.

Another post shared by a user claimed, “PLANE CRASH OF #Bashar_al_Assad NEAR #Homs! IT DEPARTED #DAMASCUS AIRPORT, TOOK A TURN AND REACHED AN ALTITUDE OF 500 METERS! THEN CRASHED! (sic)”

Turning point in Syria's civil war

Sunday marked a significant turning point in Syria’s ongoing civil war, as rebel forces declared the ouster of Bashar al-Assad after taking control of Damascus. This marks the end of more than 13 years of Assad family rule, a period that saw devastating conflict and widespread loss of life. The fall of Damascus also signals a major blow to the influence of Russia and Iran, two key allies who have supported Assad’s regime throughout the war.

Syria’s military command reportedly notified officers of the regime’s collapse on Sunday, although some parts of the Syrian army have continued operations against rebel groups in Hama, Homs, and the Deraa countryside.