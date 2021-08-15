Has Kabul fallen to the Taliban? Here's what we know so far in 10 points

The Taliban is continuing to make rapid advances in Afghanistan with the insurgents on Sunday seizing the city of Jalalabad, effectively making capital Kabul the last major stronghold that remains in government control. Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who addressed the nation in a show of confidence just on Saturday, now appears increasingly isolated as well, reported the Associated Press news agency. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the United States has already sensed the imminent fall of Kabul to the Taliban and has started evacuating its officials from its embassy in the capital.

Here's what we know so far in 10 brief points:

1 . Jalalabad, the last major city outside of Kabul, fell to the Taliban on Sunday, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled the rapid advance of the insurgents.

2 . What does the fall of Jalalabad to the Taliban imply? According to the Associated Press, this leaves Afghanistan's central government in control of just Kabul and seven other provincial capitals out of the country's 34.

3 . In merely a week, the Taliban has managed to defeat, co-opt or send Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country. The development comes despite the US military providing some air support to the Afghan forces.

4 . Quoting two officials, news agency Reuters reported that the United States has already started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul. "We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

5 . ATM machines in Kabul stopped distributing cash on Sunday as hundreds gathered in front of private banks, trying to withdraw their life savings. News agencies noted that although there is an odd sense of calm in the capital, thousands of civilians now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul itself, fearing the future.

6 . Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth-largest city in Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban on Saturday, thus handing the insurgents control over all of northern Afghanistan.

7 . Mazar-e-Sharif is the very city that Afghan forces and two powerful former warlords had pledged to defend. Atta Mohammad Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum, two of the warlords Ghani tried to rally to his side days earlier, fled over the border into Uzbekistan on Saturday, said officials to the AP agency on condition of anonymity.

8 . Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, expressed fears about a Taliban takeover on Saturday, just before the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif. “There will be no place for women,” she said. “In the provinces controlled by the Taliban, no women exist there anymore, not even in the cities. They are all imprisoned in their homes.”

9. The United States was sending more troops to the encircled capital of Kabul to help evacuate its civilians, Reuters reports. The fall of Jalalabad has also given the Taliban control of a road leading to the Pakistan city of Peshawar, one of the main highways into landlocked Afghanistan.

10 . All the provincial capitals now under Taliban control, according to the latest updates, are Zaranj, Sheberghan, Sar-e-Pul, Kunduz, Taloqan, Aybak, Pul-e-Khumri, Faizabad, Ghazni, Firus Koh, Qala-e-Naw, Kandahar, Lashkar Gah, Herat, Pul-e-Alam, Mazar-i-Sharif and Jalalabad.