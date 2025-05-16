Menu Explore
World’s top video game creator has a secret USB—What’s inside will blow your mind

ByShrey Banerjee
May 16, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima wants his company to keep running after his death and has reportedly left behind a USB stick full of game ideas for staffs. 

Renowned game creator Hideo Kojima, also known for being the brainchild behind Metal Gear, has now dropped a major bombshell. Kojima admitted that he has a USB stick full of gaming ideas for his staff to work on in the future so that his company can keep developing games like it does even after his death. 

Hideo Kojima plans to leave behind his legacy inside USB stick(AFP)
Hideo Kojima plans to leave behind his legacy inside USB stick(AFP)

This USB drive reportedly contains major game ideas developed by Kojima himself. He wants it to be utilized in a way that his company, Kojima Productions, can create original games after his death, as per a Dexerto report.

How did this idea come to Kojima's mind?

During the COVID pandemic, Kojima fell seriously ill, which led him to rethink his priorities. According to Edge, this somehow inspired him to plan on what to do with the remaining years of his life, and the plan for this USB stick was reportedly one of them.

Kojima could be quoted telling Edge, "But then I became sick, and I couldn’t create anything. And I saw lots of people around me passing away at that time. I was confronted with death. Of course, I recovered, but now I was thinking: Wait, how many years do I have left to make a game or a film?"

During the pandemic, Kojima realised that many fans wanted another treat like Metal Gear, and therefore, he collaborated with Sony to develop the espionage game Physint.

He has even contemplated making a film, but directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn have asked the Metal Gear creator to keep doing what he does best - develop mind-blowing game ideas.

According to Kojima, the USB stick is more like a will, which is reportedly present with his personal secretary. This USB drive is somehow his answer to the question: What happens to my company after my demise?

