Hong Kong airport worker hit by plane, dies. What actually happened?

A ground worker at an airport in Hong Kong was killed after being hit by a towed aircraft on Tuesday when he fell from a truck in a rare accident, prompting the arrest of the truck driver for ‘dangerous’ driving, AFP reported. Hong Kong's airport authority confirmed that the victim worked for China Aircraft Services, a company specialising in ground support and maintenance. (Pic for representation) (File)(AP)

The victim, identified as a 34-year-old Jordanian national employed in Hong Kong, was reportedly seated in the passenger seat of a tow truck when he fell from the vehicle and was subsequently hit by the plane being towed. As cited in the AFP report, the airport authority confirmed that the victim worked for China Aircraft Services, a company specialising in ground support and maintenance. However, the victim's identity remains undisclosed.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Emergency responders found the man on a taxiway with severe injuries during the early hours of Tuesday, as per local time, and he was declared dead.

“It is suspected that the seat belt was left unfastened while the staff was working on the (vehicle),” said the authority.

According to the AFP report, China Aircraft Services did not promptly reply to its inquiry for comment.

Truck driver arrested

Police believe that the victim was a passenger in a specialized vehicle driven by a 60-year-old individual. They suspect that the victim fell from the tractor and was subsequently struck by the aircraft being towed.

The driver has been apprehended on charges of dangerous driving leading to death and is currently detained for additional questioning, according to the police.

Police categorised this incident as a fatal traffic accident. The special investigation team from the New Territories South traffic unit is handling the case, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.

The Airport Air Freight Employees’ Association, primarily comprising frontline and ground workers, conveyed their condolences and emphasised their expectation for relevant operators or companies to assist, including financial aid, to the victim’s family, the SCMP report added.

The association met with the authority on Tuesday to stress the significance of equipment maintenance and the necessity to enhance safety awareness. Additionally, they proposed the implementation of smart safety light signals to serve as reminders for staff to adhere to protocols.

Police have urged witnesses or individuals possessing information regarding the incident to contact officers at 3661 1346.