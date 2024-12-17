Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HTS leader calls for disbanding rebel factions, unity in post-Assad Syria

AFP |
Dec 17, 2024 08:25 AM IST

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani announced the disbandment of rebel factions in Syria, with fighters integrated into the defence ministry

The leader of the Islamist group that toppled Bashar al-Assad said Monday that rebel factions in war-torn Syria would be "disbanded" and their fighters placed under the defence ministry, and called for sanctions to be lifted so refugees can return.

On Monday, the head of the Islamist organisation that overthrew Bashar al-Assad declared that rebel groups in Syria would be "disbanded" and their combatants would be placed under the ministry of defence.(AFP)
On Monday, the head of the Islamist organisation that overthrew Bashar al-Assad declared that rebel groups in Syria would be "disbanded" and their combatants would be placed under the ministry of defence.(AFP)

Syrian president Assad was toppled by a lightning 11-day rebel offensive spearheaded by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), whose fighters and allies swept down from northwest Syria and entered the capital on December 8.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said Monday on the group's Telegram channel that all the rebel factions "would "be disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defence ministry".

"All will be subject to the law," said Jolani, who now uses his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

He also emphasised the need for unity in a country home to different ethnic minority groups and religions, while speaking to members of the Druze community -- a branch of Shiite Islam making up about 3% of Syria's pre-war population.

"Syria must remain united. There must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice," he said.

Also read: ‘Never sought refuge’: Syria's Bashar al-Assad in first statement since ouster

Several countries and organisations have welcomed Assad's fall but said they were waiting to see how the new authorities would treat minorities in the country.

During a second meeting with a delegation of British diplomats, the HTS leader also spoke "of the importance of restoring relations" with London.

He stressed the need to end "all sanctions imposed on Syria so that Syrian refugees can return to their country", according to remarks reported on his group's Telegram channel.

Also read: Toppled Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew $250 million in cash to Moscow: Report

HTS is rooted in Syria's branch of Al-Qaeda and proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many Western governments, though it has sought to moderate its rhetoric.

Since the toppling of Assad, it has insisted that the rights of all Syrians will be protected.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On