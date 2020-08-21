e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Humans overshoot 2020 planetary ‘budget’ on August 22

Humans overshoot 2020 planetary ‘budget’ on August 22

So-called Earth Overshoot Day - the date when humanity has used all the biological resources that Earth can renew annually - has crept steadily earlier since the 1970s, according to the Global Footprint Network.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:59 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
London
A sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California.
A sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Humanity will have burned through all the natural resources that the planet can replenish for 2020 by this Saturday, according to researchers who said the grim milestone is slightly later than last year after the pandemic slowed runaway overconsumption.

So-called Earth Overshoot Day - the date when humanity has used all the biological resources that Earth can renew annually - has crept steadily earlier since the 1970s, according to the Global Footprint Network.

The group calculates the point will be reached on August 22, compared to July 29 in 2019, marking a rare reversal after lockdowns to slow the coronavirus caused a temporary decline in emissions and wood harvesting. This reduced humanity’s footprint by 9.3% compared to last year, they said.

But that is “not something to celebrate”, said Mathis Wackernagel, president of Global Footprint Network, in an online presentation on Thursday. “It’s not done by design, it’s done by disaster,” he added.

Researchers calculate the date humanity overshoots its planetary budget by looking at “all the human demands” for food, energy, space for houses and roads and what would be needed to absorb global C02 emissions, Wackernagel said. “It’s like with money. We can spend more than what we earned, but not forever.”

tags
top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In