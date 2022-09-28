Home / World News / Hurricane Ian ‘extremely dangerous’ as it approaches Florida: 5 points

Hurricane Ian ‘extremely dangerous’ as it approaches Florida: 5 points

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:40 PM IST

Hurricane Ian In Florida: Hurricane Ian has maximum winds of 140 miles (220 kilometers) per hour, making it a major storm.

Hurricane Ian In Florida: Clouds loom over a walkway to St. Pete Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian.(AFP)
Mallika Soni

Hurricane Ian became a dangerous Category 4 storm as it neared Florida with devastating wind gusts and floods, the weather agency said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area this morning, and move onshore later today,” the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

“The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday," it added.

Here are 5 points on Hurricane Ian:

1. Hurricane Ian has maximum winds of 140 miles (220 kilometers) per hour, making it a major hurricane.

2. Hurricane Ian is forecast to cause more than $45 billion in damage.

3. By late Tuesday, more than 2,000 flights to and from Florida were cancelled owing to Hurricane Ian.

4. More than 2 million people in southern Florida have been urged to evacuate as Hurricane Ian is set to hit.

5. Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and knocked out power in Cuba leaving 11 million people without power.

florida
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
