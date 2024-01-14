close_game
Video: Iceland volcano erupts, 5th time on Reykjanes peninsula since 2021

Video: Iceland volcano erupts, 5th time on Reykjanes peninsula since 2021

Jan 14, 2024

Iceland Volcano Erupts: It is still unclear where the lava was emerging from or in which direction it was flowing.

A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland, the country's meteorological office said, making it the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021. Authorities said that a coast guard helicopter has been sent to assess the situation and the exact location of the eruption which began north of the fishing town of Grindavik. It is still unclear where the lava was emerging from or in which direction it was flowing, it was reported.

Iceland Volcano Erupts: A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland.(Reuters)
The last eruption on the peninsula started in the Svartsengi volcanic system on December 18 which prompted complete evacuation of the town of Grindavik's 4,000 inhabitants. The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist spot, was also closed then. The lava flowed in a different direction from Grindavik.

Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as it lies between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, two of the largest on the planet. The two plates move in opposite directions resulting in much of the activity in the region.

