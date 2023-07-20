ICE's shortcomings, court summons for migrants under Biden's 'parole' program raise concerns

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) faced significant shortcomings in issuing court summons to migrants who crossed into the United States illegally under President Joe Biden's now-defunct "parole" immigrant program, according to a recent report published by the Washington Times. FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seekers arrive at the Roosevelt Hotel where migrants are currently being housed in New York City, U.S., May 19, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo(REUTERS)

The internal data came to light after the government submitted reports to a federal judge in Florida.

Under the Title 42 pandemic-era policy, which allowed for the swift removal of apprehended migrants, ICE released individuals on "parole" just before the policy's termination.

These released migrants were given a 60-day window to check in with ICE officers. But over 40% of those granted parole never complied with the check-in requirement, leaving authorities with no knowledge of their whereabouts.

Even more concerning, of the remaining 60% of migrants, ICE failed to deliver a notice to appear in court for two-thirds of the cases. This glaring failure in delivering court summons highlighted the ineffectiveness of the parole program, a point supported by District Judge T. Kent Wetherell.

In March, he ruled to block the Biden administration from releasing undocumented immigrants into the US without providing court notices.

The situation has raised significant concerns about the thousands of migrants who were released from Border Control custody under the Biden administration's directive. Without court dates or proper tracking mechanisms, it has become extremely challenging to locate and monitor these individuals effectively.

The "parole" program's shortcomings have led to serious consequences, not only for immigration enforcement but also for the overall immigration system. The lack of compliance and difficulty in tracking these migrants have created an environment where many individuals evade the judicial process, leading to potential backlogs and further complexities in the immigration court system.

Immigration issues have been a contentious topic in recent times, with the Biden administration attempting to address the challenges faced by the immigration system while still navigating political pressures and public concerns.

The termination of the "parole" program was one of the attempts to address the immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border.

Immigration authorities and policymakers must grapple with finding effective solutions to address the issue of undocumented immigrants entering the country and ensure that proper court procedures are followed.