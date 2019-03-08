Today in New Delhi, India
Won’t allow militant groups in Pakistan, carry out attacks abroad: Imran Khan

Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of a bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir by a militant group based in Pakistan.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2019 18:17 IST
Reuters
Islamabad
Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers policy statement on Pulwama attack, in Islamabad, Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019. (PID/PTI Photo) (PTI2_19_2019_000174B)(PTI)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said no militant group would be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil and carry out attacks abroad, days after his government began a crackdown against Islamist militant organisations.

“This government will not allow Pakistan’s land to be used for any kind of outside terrorism,” Khan said on Friday while addressing a public rally in southern Pakistan. “We will not allow any militant group to function in our country now.”

Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of a bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir by a militant group based in Pakistan.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 17:21 IST

