Imran Khan welcomes probe into 'assassination attempt'

Published on Nov 06, 2022 05:47 PM IST

Imran Khan: I.mran Khan made the remarks in a video broadcast live on social media from a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore

Imran Khan: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday he welcomed the government's offer to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack in which he was shot in the leg on Thursday.

Khan made the remarks in a video broadcast live on social media from a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, where he was receiving treatment after being shot during a protest march three days earlier. The government has said it will investigate the shooting.

Khan said his supporters' long march towards the capital calling for early elections, which was disrupted by the attack, would re-start on Tuesday but that he would not join in person while he recovered from his injuries.

imran khan
Story Saved
