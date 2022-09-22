In Photos: Iran anti-hijab protests rage, internet curbed amid deadly crackdown
Iran Hijab Protests: The ongoing unrest, one of the worst in several years in the country, has resulted in widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp.
Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody killed at least nine people as the protests entered seventh day, Associated Press reported.
The ongoing unrest, one of the worst in several years in the country, has resulted in widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp, used by protesters to share information about the government’s crackdown.
The demonstrations began after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested by the Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the dress code by not wearing a hijab. Amini was beaten up by the police after which she died, her family said.
The police however have said that Amini died of a heart attack. The protests have grown in the last four days spreading to almost the entire country.
Women have been seen participating in these protests. In videos shared widely on social media, women could be seen removing and burning their hijabs in the streets.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics