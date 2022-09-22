Home / World News / In Photos: Iran anti-hijab protests rage, internet curbed amid deadly crackdown

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Iran Hijab Protests: The ongoing unrest, one of the worst in several years in the country, has resulted in widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Iran Hijab Protests: Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody killed at least nine people as the protests entered seventh day, Associated Press reported.

Iran Hijab Protests: Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest.(AFP)
The ongoing unrest, one of the worst in several years in the country, has resulted in widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp, used by protesters to share information about the government’s crackdown.

Iran Hijab Protests: Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest.(AFP)
The demonstrations began after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested by the Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the dress code by not wearing a hijab. Amini was beaten up by the police after which she died, her family said.

Iran Hijab Protests: Protesters make fire and block the street during a protest in Tehran.(AP)
The police however have said that Amini died of a heart attack. The protests have grown in the last four days spreading to almost the entire country.

Women have been seen participating in these protests. In videos shared widely on social media, women could be seen removing and burning their hijabs in the streets.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

iran
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
