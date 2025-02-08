‘Assault with sexual motivation’: Indian man held by US immigration authorities

An Indian citizen is among four people arrested by US immigration authorities over "assault with sexual motivation". The incident took place amid US President Donald Trump's drive to push out illegal immigrants from the country. These arrests reinforce the message that the presence of illegal criminal threats will not be tolerated, said ICE. (Representational)

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Jaspal Singh, an Indian national who was arrested in Washington's Tukwila on January 29.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Seattle, said in a release last week that Singh was charged with "assault with sexual motivation", reported PTI.

The three other people are from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. All four will remain in the custody of the ICE.

"Protecting our communities, and preventing further victimization is of paramount importance to ICE throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Field Office Director Drew Bostock.

"These arrests reinforce the message that the presence of illegal criminal threats will not be tolerated," Bostock said.

As soon as Trump became the president of the United States, he put in motion his ambitious anti-immigration agenda. More than 8,000 people have been arrested by federal immigration authorities since Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US military carrying 104 illegal immigrants landed at Amritsar airport on Wednesday.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that the United States has notified India about 487 presumed Indian nationals who were issued removal orders.

About the allegations of mistreatment of deportees, Misri calling it a “valid concern” said that the government will raise the issue with the US authorities.

"We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention. Action needs to be taken across the system against the underlying ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration,” he said.