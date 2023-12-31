India’s approach to Canada always collaborative: Indian envoy to Canada

In a year which witnessed India’s relationship with Canada marked and marred by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stating in the House of Commons there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma said, during the course of an interview to HT in Toronto, that India’s approach to this issue “always been collaborative” but the core issue was that of the “unfriendly” posture of Canada in allowing its soil to be used for secessionism. India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma (High Commission of India, Ottawa)

Q: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau recently, in an interview, talked about how there are “tonal shifts” in the way India may be approaching the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Is there better collaboration on this particular file?

A: I’m not going to comment on the Prime Minister’s comments. That’s neither appropriate nor am I informed enough to talk about it. But if you look at our own approach towards resolving this issue, it has always been collaborative. What we have been saying right from the beginning is that unless you share something specific and relevant with us, what do we look into? How do we help you? So our approach right from the beginning was to deal with the entire issue through diplomatic channels, but at the same time, to have the information which could be relevant to this purpose and which could be specific to this purpose.

Q: Now, obviously there is a high level inquiry which is looking into the American case. You are aware of what that indictment states. If a connection is found by the inquiry, would it also look into the Canadian case?

A: Yes, the fact is that there is a High Level Enquiry Committee set up to look into the issues brought up as contents of the indictment in the US. While I am not competent to speak on what is happening between US and India, I can refer you to what the spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier - we would await decisions by the High Level Enquiry Committee for following up.

Q: Follow what up?

A: Follow up on the conclusions reached by the High Level Enquiry Committee.

Q: And that may also include Canada?

A: We shall await conclusions arrived at by the High Level Enquiry Committee.

Q: You’ve been here a year. It’s been quite a whiplash last year in many ways. Where is the relationship now? I mean is there any positivity, any positive momentum left in the relationship?

A: If you look at our trade relationship, that’s doing very well. Investment is on a positive track. If you look at the people-to-people relationship, again a positive track. If you look at new Indian immigrants coming to Canada, absolutely on positive track. So, I would say there is more positivity than one issue which has been not so comfortable with both sides. I do not see it as a as a relationship which is marked by negativity. It’s a relationship which has got most of the elements as positive.

Q: Diplomatic work in Canada has also been impacted over the last few months. You can’t even go to a grocery store and routine issues like consular camps are now being disrupted. How is the Canadian government reacting?

A: The Canadian side is well aware of our concerns in Canada, which is giving space to terrorists and extremists. No country in the world, which is a responsible member of the United Nations, should allow its soil to be used by its own citizens to dismember a friendly country. Secessionist calls coming out of Canada, in the context of India, is certainly something which is unfriendly. So unless that core issue is tackled, I don’t think we’ll be satisfied diplomatically or politically.

And, it’s not a big ask. It’s an as which every country in the world, every responsible global player in the world, has committed to.

Q: So, if that is the core issue, then what about issues like the EPTA, for instance. Will that all hinge on that core issue?

A: We have never linked the two. It was the Canadian side which paused the negotiations on EPTA, at a time when they were at a fairly advanced stage. Therefore, as far as India is concerned, we have not linked trade issues with the allegation.

Q: In a sense then, you would look forward to the resolution of the Nijjar case in Canada?

A: Absolutely. There is a crime committed and, according to the Canadian laws, whatever is the legal process, that should take place. And then, we’ll look at the outcome.

Q: India has always maintained that there was no connection between India and this case.

A: No, we have always maintained that. But at the same time, we have also said that we are ready to look into any specific and relevant information, if shared with us.

Q: Congratulations, you’ve completed one year and I’m sure things can’t get worse...

A: I’m generally a positive person and I’m looking at more positive things to come out of our relationship, including the resolution of this nagging issue.