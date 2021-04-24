IND USA
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)(Reuters)
world news

India's situation 'devastating reminder' of damage Covid-19 can cause: WHO chief

  • World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 08:22 AM IST

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.


Topics
world health organisation coronavirus
