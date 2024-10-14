Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indonesia's Prabowo may offer Sri Mulyani a cabinet post, sources say

Reuters |
Oct 14, 2024 04:02 PM IST

INDONESIA-POLITICS-FINMIN:Indonesia's Prabowo may offer Sri Mulyani a cabinet post, sources say

By Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia

Indonesia's Prabowo may offer Sri Mulyani a cabinet post, sources say
Indonesia's Prabowo may offer Sri Mulyani a cabinet post, sources say

JAKARTA -Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto is considering offering current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati a cabinet minister post in his administration, three sources told Reuters, as the president-elect finalises his ministerial picks.

Prabowo on Monday held meetings with dozens of people in his South Jakarta residence, mostly politicians in his broad coalition, who said they had been asked to serve as ministers after Prabowo's Sunday inauguration.

It was unclear if Sri Mulyani was invited to Prabowo's residence - she did not show up until late afternoon - but three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters Prabowo was considering a cabinet seat for her.

Former World Bank managing director Sri Mulyani could be asked to stay on as finance minister or become coordinating minister of economic affairs because of the confidence financial markets have in her, said one of the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the information.

"There must be a name that has international reputation in cabinet," the source said.

Sri Mulyani is among a few people that Prabowo is still considering as his finance chief, a second source said.

A third source confirmed Prabowo's potential offer for Sri Mulyani and said the president-elect would meet prospective candidates until Tuesday.

Representatives for Sri Mulyani and Prabowo did not respond to a request for comment. The finance ministry declined to comment.

Speculation has been rife about who will be Prabowo's finance minister after the president-elect's comments earlier this year on his plans to take on more debt set local bond and currency markets on edge.

Last week, Prabowo told an economic forum he would keep many capable ministers from the administration of outgoing President Joko Widodo, but did not name any names.

Speaking after their meetings with Prabowo, several officials, including interior minister Tito Karnavian, trade minister Zulkifli Hasan and energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia, said they had been asked to serve again in Prabowo's cabinet, but did not elaborate on what seat they were offered.

Sri Mulyani, one of Indonesia's longest-serving finance ministers who has worked under two presidents, has won plaudits for reforming the taxation system and for her role in steering Indonesia through several crises, including the pandemic.

News website Kumparan.com on Monday reported Sri Mulyani was "almost certain" to be given the finance minister job, citing sources.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On