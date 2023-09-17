Iran foils murder attempt on Mahsa Amini's father

Iranian security forces foiled an assassination attempt Saturday on the father of Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death in custody one year ago sparked nationwide protests, state media reported. Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)

The official IRNA news agency said the attempt on Amjad Amini's life took place as he was on his way to visit his daughter's grave at the Aichi cemetery in the western town of Saqez.

Saturday marked the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

"Security forces arrested several members of a terrorist group who wanted to assassinate Amjad Amini," the official IRNA news agency said, citing the deputy governor of Kurdistan province, Mehdi Ramezani.

It did not identify those arrested or the "terrorist group" to which they allegedly belonged, saying only that the attempt on Amjad Amini's life "was foiled".

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in police custody on September 16 last year following her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months-long demonstrations which saw hundreds killed, including dozens of security personnel, in what Tehran labelled as "riots" fomented by foreign governments and "hostile media".

Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases of murder or other violence against security forces.

