Iran says prepared to 'respond forcefully' after US launches fresh strikes: Report

Iran on Tuesday said it is prepared to “respond forcefully” to any strikes from the United States in the region and beyond after Washington reportedly launched fresh strikes on Qeshm Island.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, just as US President Donald Trump publicly played down the possibility of renewed war. (AFP)

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Speaking to Reuters, a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran will react if the US continues to strike, adding that the two nations are "far from reaching a deal" to end the ongoing conflict.

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According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, just as US President Donald Trump publicly played down the possibility of renewed war.

Deep Dive What did Iran say it would do after the reported US strikes on Qeshm Island? A senior Iranian official said Tehran was prepared to respond forcefully to US strikes in the region and beyond. The official said Iran would react if the US continued its attacks. Why is Qeshm Island significant in the reported US strikes? Qeshm Island is located at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz. It houses an underground missile facility, a naval base and a major desalination plant, according to the report. Could US-Iran talks prevent further strikes? US officials have voiced optimism about a possible negotiated settlement, but Iran said the two countries were far from a deal. Reports described negotiations as ongoing, with major disagreements still to be bridged.

The US strike also came as Trump, who faces a contested midterm, hinted at a diplomatic breakthrough in the talks with Tehran.

Also Read | Trump yet to decide on Iran, prefers diplomatic solution over military action, says US State Secretary

Tensions escalate between US, Iran

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{{^usCountry}} Citing officials close to the matter, CNN and WSJ reported that the US military carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing officials close to the matter, CNN and WSJ reported that the US military carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to CNN, a US official said that the strike was carried out as a "defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets" in the Strait of Hormuz.

Wall Street Journal added that the US has been engaged in smaller-scale strikes against Iran for several weeks. An official statement from the White House, Department of Defence and the US Central Command regarding the reported strikes is awaited.

Qeshm Island is at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz and is home to a large underground missile site as well as a naval base and a major desalination plant. Washington has previously targeted the island in earlier rounds of the fighting, and officials have also discussed seizing the island.

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