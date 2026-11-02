Trump confident in US military strength but prefers to resolve Iran conflict ‘peacefully’, says US State Secretary

US President Donald Trump would prefer to resolve the conflict involving Iran through diplomatic means rather than resorting to military action, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump has not decided yet what to do with Iran, but he prefers a peaceful resolution. (AP Photo)

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Rubio said that Trump had yet to make a final decision on the way forward but remained confident in the US military's ability to act if necessary.

Rubio says Trump has not decided on Iran, prefers a peaceful resolution Rubio said the President believed Washington had the military capabilities and resources required to achieve its objectives should the situation escalate.

“[The president] hasn’t made a decision…what the president expresses to you is incredible confidence that if we needed to do something militarily, we would have the ability to do it,” Rubio said, adding that Trump was confident the US had “everything we need to be successful” if military action became necessary.

However, the Secretary of State stressed that the administration would rather pursue a peaceful resolution than engage in further military confrontation.

“But we would prefer to do it peacefully,” Rubio said, underscoring Trump's stated preference for diplomacy over force.

His remarks suggest that while the military option remains on the table, the Trump administration has not ruled out diplomatic efforts to resolve the tensions with Iran.

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