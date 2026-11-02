Trump's Vietnam War remarks draw fact-check over Ho Chi Minh City mix-up: 'I would've won that war in one week'

President Donald Trump claimed that he could have achieved victory in the Vietnam war within a week, although he seemed to confuse key cities related to the conflict. At an Iowa rally, Trump said he could have won the Vietnam War in a week and criticized the use of Agent Orange. His suggestion to target Ho Chi Minh City drew a Community Note explaining that it was the capital of US-allied South Vietnam. (AFP)

During a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, Trump discussed his military operations in Iran and Venezuela, drawing comparisons to previous wars.

“Vietnam, 21 years, thousands and thousands of people killed, hundreds of thousands of people killed,” he stated, "Afghanistan, years and years...we never fight to win."

"I don't know what we do," he continued, adding that “they're stupid, stupid presidents.”

Trump claims he could have won Vietnam War in a week, confuses key cities He further claimed, “I could have won the Vietnam War in a week, you know. They dropped whatever the hell that red c**p is that they...kept dropping it in the forest.”

The crowd shouted “Agent Orange,” referring to the chemical herbicide used by the US military to destroy Vietnamese forests during the Vietnam War.

“Agent Orange,” Trump repeated, “even though it’s red.” The US President went on to criticize the U.S. military’s strategy, saying the chemical was dropped “in the forest for years and years and years” instead of targeting Ho Chi Minh City and other locations. “I would have won that war in one week,” he claimed.

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