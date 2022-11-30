Iran sentences 4 to death for ‘cooperating with Israeli intelligence’: Report

Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel's intelligence organisation and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Read more: Imran Khan's message, quoting Jinnah, to new Pakistan military leaders

Mehr added that three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON