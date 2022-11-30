Home / World News / Iran sentences 4 to death for ‘cooperating with Israeli intelligence’: Report

Iran sentences 4 to death for ‘cooperating with Israeli intelligence’: Report

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Iran: Three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years, the report said.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters File)
Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters File)
Reuters |

Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel's intelligence organisation and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Read more: Imran Khan's message, quoting Jinnah, to new Pakistan military leaders

Mehr added that three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out