Iran's execution of accused British spy 'abhorrent': Amnesty

Published on Jan 14, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Alireza Akbari Execution: "The use of the death penalty is appalling under all circumstances," Amnesty Iran said on Twitter.

Alireza Akbari Execution: Alireza Akbari is seen. (Reuters)
Iran's execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari after he was sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom was "abhorrent", the Iranian arm of Amnesty International said on Saturday.

"This morning's execution of Iranian-British national Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official, by Iran's authorities again displays their abhorrent assault on the right to life. The use of the death penalty is appalling under all circumstances," Amnesty Iran said on Twitter.

iran
