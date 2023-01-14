Home / World News / ‘I am appalled’: UK PM Rishi Sunak on execution of British-Iranian national

‘I am appalled’: UK PM Rishi Sunak on execution of British-Iranian national

world news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:22 PM IST

Alireza Akbari Execution:

Alireza Akbari Execution: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen. (Reuters)
Alireza Akbari Execution: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

British prime minister Rishi Sunak called the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari by Iran a barbaric act and said it would not go unpunished. This came as Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported that Alireza Akbari- the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain- was executed by hanging.

"I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran," Rishi Sunak said on Twitter while British foreign secretary James Cleverly said, "This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."

“This barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged,” he added.

    Mallika Soni

