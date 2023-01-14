Prince Harry jabs at royal family: ‘Have enough for another, cut memoir in half’

Prince Harry said that he possesses enough material to write another book as he held back on things he had to say about his father King Charles III and Prince William as they would not “ever forgive” him if he made those things public. In an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry also said that the original transcript for his book, Spare, was twice the length of the final draft that was published.

A lot of the details were edited out as he was concerned over the interactions that were included. Prince Harry said, “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," he added.

Prince Harry also said that he was very confused about what to include and what not to while accusing Palace staff of lying to protect his brother Prince William. The media had “a s--- tonne of dirt about my family, I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else”, Prince Harry said.

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy – this is about trying to save them from themselves,” Prince Harry said while talking about his book.

“I know that I will get crucified by numerous people saying that," he added.

