Prince Harry and Meghan Markle less popular than even this royal member: Poll

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now less popular than royal family member Prince Andrew among over-65s, a new poll has found. This comes after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare. The couple's polling numbers have plummeted after Prince Harry used his new memoir and TV interviews to discuss the ongoing row with the royal family.

The new poll by YouGov found that 73 percent of over-65s in Britain have a “very” negative view of Prince Harry while some 69 percent had the same view of Meghan Markle. This compares with 60 percent for Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and patronages in January over allegations of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Spare, Prince Harry’s book, continues to make headlines around the world following its release. In the book, Prince Harry claims that he was physically assaulted by his brother Prince William. He also writes about losing his virginity to an “older woman”, killing 25 people while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan and taking drugs when he was younger.

Publisher of the book Penguin Random House said first-day sales of the memoir had topped 1.4 million copies - a record pace for a non-fiction book. Prince Harry has said that the reason for writing the book was to tell his side of the story. The poll also showed that one in five people said they believed Prince Harry’s motivation but nearly twice thought that his aim was to make money..

