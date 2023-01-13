‘Talking therapy’ doesn’t work for…: Kate Middleton after Harry's tell-all

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton said that talking therapy doesn’t work for everyone. The comment came just two days after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare was released. Commenting on the conventional types of therapy, Kate Middleton said that it may not be beneficial during her first royal engagement since Spare's release.

Read more: Prince Harry told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal. Here's why

In the memoir, Prince Harry talked about the importance of therapy and thanked all therapists who helped him in his journey in the book’s acknowledgements.

During the royal engagement, Prince William and Kate Middleton met several young adults at the Birkenhead-based Open Door charity which provides access to arts-based therapeutic support.

Read more: Prince Harry says Meghan once mistook this royal member for Queen’s assistant

During the visit, Kate Middleton asked, “Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped with your personal lives?” To this, one person replied that using music as a tool helped him express his emotions.

“Producing music and letting out what you’re feeling is better than saying it in a clinical atmosphere," he said.

Read more: A slice of royal life in Prince Harry's book: Tea, water and Charles' teddy bear

“Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody. It’s so important to have a range of therapies," Kate Middleton replied.

“Everyone is talking a lot more about mental health. There have often been negative connotations around it. But if we get across that there are these more positive spaces and experiences out there, then we are changing how we talk about it," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON