Is Elon Musk's father proud of him? Errol gives an unexpected reply
Elon Musk’s father, Errol, does not think too highly of the world’s richest person, it seems. Errol Musk has revealed how he rates the achievements of his son Elon, considered a genius by many, in a recent interview.
When asked if he was proud of his son, Errol - in an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show - said this: “No we are a family that has been doing a lot of things in our own time. It’s not like we suddenly started doing something. We have seen a lot of things. We have done a lot of things as a family.”
Errol Musk said that his son - the Tesla chief, lately in news for the Twitter deal fiasco - “feels he is an underachiever”. “He feels what he has now, he should have achieved five years ago. He feels he is behind schedule.”
Last month, Errol had revealed in another interview that Elon has a three-year-old step sister. "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," the 76-year-old said - a remark that had sparked varied reactions.
What raised eyebrows was the revelation that he had father two children with his 35-year-old stepdaughter - Jana Bezuidenhout.
On Monday, as the hosts pushed him to spill beans, Errol yet again said “it was completely normal”, adding he had not raised Jana.
had some praise in store for his son. Elon “lives a very frugal life,” he said, and agreed he was not anything like that. “He is a very very nice person. He loves humanity.”
Elon Musk has been mired in controversy ever since he called off the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which is now in a Delaware court.
-
China population to start declining by 2025: Health commission officials
China's population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. "The growth rate of the total population has slowed down significantly, and it will enter a stage of negative growth in the '14th Five-Year Plan' period," the National Health Commission said Monday, referring to the period between 2021 and 2025.
-
Zawahiri's killing by US a violation of Doha Agreement, says Taliban
In its first statement on the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Asian country's ruling Taliban regime described the development as a 'clear violation' of the Doha Agreement between the group and the United States of America. A 71-year-old Egyptian national, Zawahiri, succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda's head after the latter was killed by the US Navy Seals in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011.
-
China piles up pressure over US House speaker’s Taiwan visit
Chinese fighter jets are said to have been deployed near self-ruled Taiwan to pile up pressure against the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island on Tuesday, a report from Taipei said. Reports from Taiwan and CNN said Pelosi's is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour - the first for a US House speaker in 25 years.
-
Zawahiri shredded by US Ninja, Pelosi to land in Taiwan
On the day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taipei, the eastern world woke up to the killing of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul. Al-Zawahiri, who was staying in the house of Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, was shredded to pieces by ninja missile fired from a US reaper drone.
-
Zawahiri’s killing in Kabul underlines Taliban’s failure in countering terror
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing in a US drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul highlights the Taliban setup's complete failure in delivering on its counter-terrorism guarantees in the Doha Agreement of 2020. US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a “precision strike” in downtown Kabul on Saturday. Some reports also suggested that Zawahiri was based in areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics