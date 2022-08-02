Is Elon Musk's father proud of him? Errol gives an unexpected reply

Elon Musk’s father, Errol, does not think too highly of the world’s richest person, it seems. Errol Musk has revealed how he rates the achievements of his son Elon, considered a genius by many, in a recent interview.

When asked if he was proud of his son, Errol - in an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show - said this: “No we are a family that has been doing a lot of things in our own time. It’s not like we suddenly started doing something. We have seen a lot of things. We have done a lot of things as a family.”

Errol Musk said that his son - the Tesla chief, lately in news for the Twitter deal fiasco - “feels he is an underachiever”. “He feels what he has now, he should have achieved five years ago. He feels he is behind schedule.”

Last month, Errol had revealed in another interview that Elon has a three-year-old step sister. "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," the 76-year-old said - a remark that had sparked varied reactions.

What raised eyebrows was the revelation that he had father two children with his 35-year-old stepdaughter - Jana Bezuidenhout.

On Monday, as the hosts pushed him to spill beans, Errol yet again said “it was completely normal”, adding he had not raised Jana.

had some praise in store for his son. Elon “lives a very frugal life,” he said, and agreed he was not anything like that. “He is a very very nice person. He loves humanity.”

Elon Musk has been mired in controversy ever since he called off the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which is now in a Delaware court.

